Brain health expert lectures at Cummings

Ever since she learned that her grandmother died of Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Tiffany Chow, Medical Director at the University of Southern California Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute, has been working to improve her own brain health, which includes maintaining a “cognitive reserve,” a set of conditions that can compensate for and minimize symptoms associated with dementia.

Learning about maintaining a healthy brain such as cognitive stimulation, physical activity and social engagement will be among the topics presented by Dr. Chow at the Cummings Centre May 23, 7 pm, 5700 Westbury Avenue.

$15 member / $22 non-member.

The program will be available to view through the Cummings Virtual Learning Program.

An online course on strategies to maximize cognitive reserve is available with access to video lectures by Dr. Chow, slide presentations, interactive activities, quizzes, and real-time feedback. The course can be completed at home. Cost: $60. To register: cummingscentre.org or call 514-343-3510.

Cummings musical event June 6

Sing live, sing together, sing aloud with Suzu Enns, musical director of the Rock n’ Soul Choir and Edward Enman, piano accompanist, with harmonies from yesteryear favourites. Space is limited. 7pm. $10. To register: cummingscentre.org.

The World Knew: Jan Karski’s mission for humanity This temporary exhibit is on at the Montreal Holocaust Museum June 7 to June 20. Free screening of Karski & the Lords of Humanity at 7pm on June 20.