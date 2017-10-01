Bowser & Blue hit Hudson Village Theatre Oct. 27-29

The musical comedy duo of Bowser and Blue are back in Hudson once again! Famous for their raucous comedy songs, these boys are ready to delight, entertain, and above all deliver catchy tunes!
Bowser and Blue have brought their joyful and satirical tunes all across the country. They’ve performed in various theatre shows, including 2008’s The 25th Century Belongs to Canada, and The 4 Anglos of the Apocalypse, a razor sharp look at last 30 years of politics in Quebec. They’ve also released 16 albums, appeared frequently at the Just for Laughs festival, hosted a Gemini nominated Christmas Special for CTV, and even produced a book titled The Illustrated Canadian Songbook.
This is an act you definitely don’t want to miss!
BOWSER & BLUE
October 27th 2017 to October 29th 2017
$33 + taxes, service fees
Tap here for more information and to buy tickets.