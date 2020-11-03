Book review: Journey of a lifetime starts on his 100th birthday

If you’re looking for an engaging and compelling read to get you through this Red Alert November, may I suggest The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared by Jonas Jonasson?

Originally published in Swedish in 2009, it was translated into English by Rod Bradbury in 2012. So this is in no way, a new publication.

I discovered it second hand at Renaissance and found it to be one of the most entertaining, quirky, and uplifting novels I have ever read. The title tells all — and the writing style follows suit — on his 100th birthday, Allan Karlson, makes his escape from his senior residence and embarks on a journey of a lifetime. All the while, through the characters he meets along the way, we learn about his life and all his incredible experiences.

It’s his lack of interest in politics, his honesty and his pragmatism that often get him in and out of trouble. You’ll laugh at his antics and want to kick him as you accompany him on his journey. This is definitely a new take on aging gracefully! Full of adventure and fun, wit and wisdom, this is my best recommendation to get you through the next month!