Book fair features Quebec English writers

Saturday and Sunday, November 25 and 26, The Holiday Pop-Up Book Fair invites booklovers of all ages and interests to browse, buy, and have books signed. Publishers and authors will be on hand with new titles including fiction, non-fiction, poetry, and children’s books.

The event is at Le Café in the Monument National, 1182 St. Laurent Blvd.

Saturday, noon to 6pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm. Meet Kathleen Winter, Governor General’s Literary Award nominee for Lost in September, at a wine and cheese event from 4 to 6pm.

From 2 to 3pm on Sunday, 20 writers celebrate 20 years of the Montreal Review of Books (mRb) by reading —and writing— in front of the audience in a collaborative writing event.

aelaq.org/qwf.org