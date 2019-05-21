Bloomsday Fest celebrates Joyce & the Irish-Jewish connection

The five-day Bloomsday Festival in June gets an early May 30 start with a 7:30pm lecture at the Jewish Public Library by Prof. Pól Ó Dochartaigh of the National University of Ireland, Galway, whose expertise includes Jews in Irish literature and history.

An exhibit on Jews in Irish Literature will be unveiled. Both are part of the Canadian Association for Irish studies 2019 Conference, hosted by Concordia’s School for Irish Studies.

Festival events begin June 12 at 12:30pm with a trio playing The Music of Mrs. Joyce at the Atwater Library, 1200 Atwater. At 7pm the McGill Community for Lifelong Learning, 688 Sherbrooke W, offers advice on reading Ulysses. $10.

June 13, 5:30pm — McKibbin’s Irish Pub, 1425 Bishop, 3rd floor, presents a fun evening of poetry, storytelling and song.

June 14, 10am — Concordia students and Joyce scholars present Joyce and Music, with a light lunch. Free.

June 15, 10am — A post-colonial walking tour with Donovan King, starting at the Milton Gates, Milton and University.

At 7:30 pm — Riders to the Sea, a one-act opera by Ralph Vaughan Williams, at F.C. Smith Auditorium, Loyola Campus, Concordia, 7141 Sherbrooke W, $15.

June 16, 11 am — Local actors and readers dramatize selections from Ulysses. At 4 pm, Readings and songs from Molly Bloom’s soliloquy, both at Westmount Library, 4574 Sherbrooke W., free.

Info: 438-969-3300 or bloomsday-montreal@gmail.com