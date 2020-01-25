Black Theatre honours H. Nigel Thomas Feb. 1

Montreal’s Black Theatre Workshop is honouring author and educator H. Nigel Thomas with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award at its 2021 Vision Celebration Gala Saturday, Feb. 1.

Born in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Thomas has been living in Montreal since 1968. He is the author of eight books, including three novels: Spirits in the Dark, shortlisted for the 1994 Quebec Writers’ Federation Hugh MacLennan fiction award, Behind the Face of Winter, and Return to Arcadia. He has been praised for projecting a nuanced perspective of the inner lives of marginalized voices in Canada. Quincy Armorer, the workshop’s artistic director, paid tribute to Thomas for his longtime support of Black Theatre Workshop and dedication to “the promotion and elevation of black voices in literature.”

The Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Service Award will be given to high-school art teacher Leon Llewelyn for his significant contribution to the Montreal Black Community. Two emerging artists will also be recognized for their achievements. The gala, at the Hotel Omni-Mont-Royal, 1050 Sherbrooke W. starts at 5:30 pm with a cocktail reception, followed by a four-course meal at 6:30 pm. There will be door prizes and guest performances.

Tickets cost $135 – $45 and are tax deductible. Part of the proceeds go to the Black theatre in Montreal. Info & tickets: 514-932-1104, or info@blacktheatreworkship.ca