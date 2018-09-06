Bits and bobs: More groups and events in Montreal this fall

Help dealing with loss

A group for those in mourning will commence at Dorshei Emet Synagogue in Hampstead circa October 15. This group is open to all faith communities. Howard Richler says that dealing with the loss of a loved one in a group context has been helpful after the loss of his wife Ruth.

When a group of six to eight has expressed interest a social worker will be engaged.

Info: hrichler@gmail.com

Walk of Hope for ovarian cancer

The Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope takes place Sunday, September 9 at Angrignon Park. The Walk directs all attention and funds to overcoming the most fatal women’s cancer.

One out of every two women diagnosed with ovarian cancer isn’t expected to live to see another five years. Unlike other cancers, survival rates for women with this disease haven’t seen significant improvement in 50 years.

“The first time I went I was greeted by a volunteer who told me it had been 20 years since her diagnosis. It was encouraging. She gave me my survivor’s pin and teal ribbon, which I wear proudly,” says Valerie, diagnosed with ovarian cancer three years ago. “Each year my son Andrew and I sign up for the Walk, which enables me to reconnect with my mentor, my wonderful nurses and everyone who supports us. Ovarian cancer changed my life, but the community gives me the strength to stand with my sisters.”

Since starting in 2002, the Walk has raised more than $25 million for support, awareness and research. Registration opens at 8:45 a.m. Participants will embark on the 2.5k or 5k route at 10:10am. ovariancancerwalkofhope.ca

Women’s Canadian Club lecture

On Tuesday, September 18, Stéphanie Lassonde, SNC-Lavalin, Sr Comm. Director and Sylvie Rabbat, Project Controls Manager will present “Signature on the St Lawrence : The Champlain Bridge Project” 12:30 pm at Victoria Hall, 4626 Sherbrooke W., $10 non-members

Broadway comes to Men’s Club

August 14, the Côte Saint-Luc Men’s Club hosted a musical evening of Broadway songs performed by the talented singers of the West Island Theatre Association (WISTA). The musical was held at the Shaare Zedek Synagogue with 500 in the audience. Friends found each other and the atmosphere was festive and welcoming.

When the show started, toes were tapping and hands were clapping to favourite songs from Fiddler on the Roof, Oklahoma, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Grease, The Phantom of the Opera, Sound of Music and Hairspray among others. The show finished with a prolonged standing ovation following the last song, One More Day from Les Miz.

The performance was followed by refreshments where people again greeted each other and caught up with friends.

West Island workshops focus on coping with loss creatively

A series of “Embracing Grief” workshops,

designed by Vivianne LaRivière of The Art of Soul Care, is being offered together with ORA Loss & Living Program, a West Island initiative, to develop coping skills for grieving through meditation, creative art and group discussion.

Grief can be caused by many types of loss: the loss of a loved one; a job or dream; physical or mental health, mobility or independence (our own or that of someone we love); loss of identity; loss of faith; financial loss; global crises; loss of a pet; or even loss of familiar traditions or

surroundings. Participants may register for a series of five Saturday sessions at the Art of Soul Care studio in St. Lazare or a series of eight Tuesday evening sessions at Ste. Geneviève United Church in DDO.

The Saturday series begins Sept. 22 from 9am to 5pm. Cost: $250 including 30 hours of workshop time and all art supplies. For more information visit the ORA Loss & Living Facebook page.

Registration:

embracinggrief-saturdays.evenbrite.ca

embracinggrief-tuesdays.eventbrite.ca

514-712-7323

Les Chanteurs Stewart Hall Singers, a large community choir located in Pointe-Claire, is holding auditions for the Fall 2018 season, featuring Handel’s Messiah for the December concert. Rehearsals are held Mondays 7:30–9:30. Info: 514-630-0331 or stewarthallsingers.ca

Memoir of Pain opens Sept. 14

The film Memoir of Pain will be released Sept. 14 at the Montreal Forum, with English sub-titles. Written by Emmanuel Finkiel, it won the Prix du Film d’histoire at the Festival International du film d’histoire de Pessac in 2017. Adapted from Marguerite Duras’s work The War: A Memoir, the autobiographical

novel was written in 1944 and published in 1985. The story: In 1944 Nazi-occupied France, young writer Marguerite (Mélanie Thierry) is an active Resistance member with her husband Robert Antelme. When he is deported by the Gestapo, she begins a desperate struggle to get him back.

Literature and music at Brossard Library

Arts Alive Quebec in collaboration with the Quebec Writers’ Federation and The Association of English-language Publishers of Quebec will hold a free literary and musical event Sept. 8 at Brossard Library at 7855 San Francisco Ave, 1 pm–4 pm.

• 1:15 – Musical bookend performance by Dmitry Babich and Olga Mizyuk, a classical cello duo

• 1:30 – Featured writers: Jocelyn Parr, author of Uncertain Weights and Measures; Claire Holden Rothman, author of Lear’s Shadow; Phyllis Rudin, author of My True and Complete Adventures as a Wannabe Voyageur