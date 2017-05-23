Bialik high school students meet Holocaust survivor

Secondary V students at Bialik High School were honoured to meet with Holocaust Survivor Joe Fellner and his friend, artist Abe Pinchuk.

Fellner spoke to the students about his horrific experiences in five concentration camps during WWII. When Pinchuk learned of his friend’s experiences, he painted a mural to tell his friend’s story during and after the war.

The timing of the presentation was meaningful because many of the students were preparing to go on the March of the Living.

Principal Avi Satov and Jewish Studies Coordinator Anat Toledano presented Fellner with a plaque in appreciation and he and Pinchuk were given the new Federation CJA Haggadah. The mural was donated to the school in 2015.