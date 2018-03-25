Bereavement group looking for members

A new group for people who are in mourning or expect to be in the next month or two, is being formed at the Dorshei Emet Reconstructionist Congregation in Hampstead.

The group is open to those of all faith communities.

The idea is to gather a group to deal collectively in the grieving process. Howard Richler, who is spearheading the group, said dealing with the loss of a loved one in a group context was helpful to him during his recovery period in 2010-11 after the loss of his late wife Ruth.

When enough people, at least eight to ten, have expressed interest a social worker will be engaged to lead the group through the process.

If you are interested, or know someone who might benefit from such a group, please contact Howard at hrichler@gmail.com.