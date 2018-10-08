Beauty Is Ageless fashion show set for November

Chartwell Le Wellesley Retirement Residence is thrilled to announce it’s annual fundraising event, a fashion show entitled : “Beauty is Ageless”, which will be held on Monday, November 19th, at 7 PM, at the Holiday Inn in Pointe-Claire. The event is being held to raise funds for Wish of a Lifetime Canada (WOAL), which grants wishes to seniors who have been unable to fulfill their dreams due to personal challenges or insurmountable barriers.
For just $20, you can purchase your ticket to the event and watch lovely seniors strut their stuff, decked out in Frank Lyman designs, to the live music of the Celebration Swing Band, under the direction of Dr. Brian Bunch! Tickets are available at Le Wellesley’s reception desk: located at 230 Hymus boul in Pointe-Claire or call 514-697-7331 for more information.
Wishes have a ripple effect on the community as well, helping to change the perception of aging – not just how we view our oldest citizens, but also how we see and value ourselves as we age. Come and celebrate our seniors in all their beauty!