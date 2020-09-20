As the days cool, retreat to Nuits d’Afrique here in Montreal

Welcome to Africa.

Discover more than 700 artists from 30 countries in Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America at Festival International Nuits d’Afrique.

World music superstars and rising stars headline seven concert series, six indoor concert venues as well as six days (during the second week of the festival) of free outdoor performances.

Also find free workshops, plus food and crafts vendors.

Quartier des Spectacles, Sep 27 to Oct 31; 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. daily. Many activities are free. Check the website for details.