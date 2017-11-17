Artists team up with those touched by cancer

Twist Out Cancer, an international charitable organization that provides psychosocial support to people touched by cancer through creative arts programming, is accepting applications from participants to take part in its first annual Brushes with Cancer Exhibition and Gala in Montreal.

Artists are strategically matched with “inspirations” who have been touched by cancer — survivors, previvors, caregivers and supporters. Over six months, selected pairs will connect in person, via Skype, by phone, or email to collaborate in creating a piece of artwork reflective of a journey with cancer. Applications are due Friday, November 17.

Jenna Benn Shersher founded Twist Out Cancer in Chicago five years ago. “I am so excited to bring it to Montreal, a city I came to love when I lived there for seven years while studying at McGill,” Benn Shersher said. “I have seen the impact this program has had on so many people.”

Tap here to apply to be an inspiration or artist for Brushes with Cancer.

Brushes with Cancer is planned for May 10, 6pm, at the Rialto Theatre, 5723 Park Ave. Tickets go on sale in the spring at brusheswithcancermontreal.splashthat.com. twistoutcancer.org