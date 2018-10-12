Arthritis Forum to be held November 10

The Arthritis Forum is a day dedicated entirely to rheumatic diseases and is open to people with arthritis and their loved ones, as well as to health professionals.
With more than 35 presentation and workshops, the Arthritis Forum is a fabulous occasion to get reliable information, top education on arthritis and a great opportunity to exchange with other participants. It’s a first step towards a better
life with the disease.
The 5th Arthritis Forum, to learn, connect and flourish!
Go to arthritisforum.ca to register!