A word from our sponsors

Arthritis Forum to be held November 10

Posted by on October 11, 2018 at 11:08 pm
The Arthritis Forum is a day dedicated entirely to rheumatic diseases and is open to people with arthritis and their loved ones, as well as to health professionals.
With more than 35 presentation and workshops, the Arthritis Forum is a fabulous occasion to get reliable information, top education on arthritis and a great opportunity to exchange with other participants. It’s a first step towards a better
life with the disease.
The 5th Arthritis Forum, to learn, connect and flourish!
Go to arthritisforum.ca to register!
Print Friendly
Author:

Talk to us ...

%d bloggers like this: