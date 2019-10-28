Are you a veteran entitled to a medal?

Dear Editor,

I would like to inform your readers about two special medals that are available for veterans. These are the National Order of the Legion of Honour from France and the Ambassador for Peace Medal from the Republic of Korea.

Our veterans of the Second World War and the Korean War fought hard and made tremendous sacrifices, and they have won the greatest level of respect and thanks we can give them. The Government of France is awarding their highest medal to all living Canadian veterans who directly helped to liberate their country between June 6 and August 30, 1944.

The Republic of Korea is presenting its Ambassador for Peace Medal to all Canadian veterans who participated in the Korean War and its peacekeeping operations between 1950 and 1955. Living veterans or the families of veterans who have passed away may be eligible to receive this special medal from Korea.

If you are a veteran or know someone who might be eligible for one of these medals, please contact me. As an unofficial volunteer I am willing to help you with your application free of charge.

Guy Black C/O 515 – 95 Moody St., Port Moody, BC, V3H 0H2 or email Korea19501953@ yahoo.com, include the subject line “Veterans Medals.”

—Guy Black, Recipient, Minister of Veterans Affairs Commendation and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers