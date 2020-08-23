There is still time to tap into your inner Indiana Jones as Archeology Month wraps up.
Nearly 50 institutions across Quebec are offering an assortment of online activities.
Visit the website, archeoquebec.com, or Facebook page for more details.
There is still time to tap into your inner Indiana Jones as Archeology Month wraps up.
Nearly 50 institutions across Quebec are offering an assortment of online activities.
Visit the website, archeoquebec.com, or Facebook page for more details.
Be the first to comment on "Archeology Month is celebrated virtually everywhere"