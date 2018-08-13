Animaze comes to Montreal screens Aug. 16-19

Don’t miss a special open-air screening of Sgt. Stubby: An Unlikely Hero on Friday at 9.30 pm at Parc St. Patrick!

With World War I looming, a young Army Pvt. Robert Conroy is adopted by a stray, stump-tailed terrier. Conroy names his new friend Stubby and gives him a home, a family, and a chance to embark on the adventure that would define a century. The two quickly find themselves in the trenches of France and on the path to history. French soldier Gaston Baptiste befriends the duo and accompanies them along their epic journey through harsh conditions and incredible acts of courage.

Sgt. Stubby: An Unlikely Hero is directed by critically acclaimed Richard Lani and features the voices of Helena Bonham Carter, Logan Lerman, Gérard Depardieu and a score from Patrick Doyle, previously composed for Harry Potter, Thor & Brave.

The film has already had an extremely successful tour in the festival circuit, and has been distributed worldwide by Fun Academy Motion Pictures.

On Saturday at 9.30 pm at Parc St. Patrick, join us for a 50th anniversary screening of the iconic Yellow Submarine in a unique sing-along remastered copy. Old and new Beatles fans can tag along to this outdoor screening and why not make a full night out of it, with picnic in the park! Food and drinks also available on the spot.

In Yellow Submarine, directed by George Dunning, The Beatles agree to accompany Captain Fred in his Yellow Submarine and go to Pepperland to free it from the music hating Blue Meanies.

We will also honor 3-time Oscar nominee Gerald Potterton, who worked on the film, with a special achievement award, designed by artist Pierre Pab during Animation Day in Cannes.