A book launch and signing will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, from 2-4 p.m. at Bonder Bookstore, 52 Westminster in Montreal West for Ellie Presner’s memoir, Surviving Hollywood North: Crew Confessions from an Insider.

The book reveals the ups and downs she experienced as a script coordinator in Montreal’s flourishing film business in the ‘90s.

She worked on a TV series with Tony Scott, with Patrick McGoohan, chatted with Margot Kidder and John Ritter.