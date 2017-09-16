American soprano stars in Opéra de Montréal’s Tosca

Tosca, the opera in three acts by Giacomo Puccini and among the most popular in the repertoire, opens the Opéra de Montréal season with four performances starting September 16 at Salle Wilfrid Pelletier of Place des arts.

It’s a melodramatic story of love and loss, set in Rome as Napoleon is advancing on the city. The opera opens with the flight of Angelotti, an escaped political prisoner. He seeks refuge in a church, protected by local painter Cavaradossi, who happens to be the lover of Floria Tosca, a famous singer.

Cavaradossi acts suspiciously and Tosca becomes jealous, thinking he is unfaithful. Meanwhile, police chief Baron Scarpia plays on that jealousy to locate and arrest the two men. Angelotti proceeds to commit suicide and Tosca begs Scarpia to spare Cavaradossi, offering herself to the cop as part of the deal. She then betrays her prospective lover, stabs him and rushes to join Cavaradossi, only to discover that she has been tricked, and the artist is shot by a firing squad. Knowing she will be arrested, she leaps to her death to link up with her lover, in heaven.

American soprano Melody Moore, performed that role with the San Francisco Opera.

Chilean tenor Giancarlo Monsalve makes his debut here as Cavaradossi; Canadian baritone Gergory Dahl, takes on the role of Scarpia; Canadian baritone Patrick Mallette is Angelotti. Stage direction is by Argentinian José Maria Condemi, who works mainly in the U.S.

It is sung in the original Italian, with English and French surtitles. Tickets cost $67 to $170, and may be ordered online at the operademontreal.com website, or by calling 514-985-2258.

irblock@hotmail.com