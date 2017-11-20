All Leonard all the time in anniversary tribute series

It’s been a year since Leonard Cohen died, at home in Los Angeles, and his hometown is remembering him in a big way — with his words and music that touched so many of us, interpreted by others.

More than 20,000 fans came to the Bell Centre from across North America Nov. 6, to celebrate his life, in the Tower of Song concert curated by his son Adam Cohen and featuring Sting, Elvis Costello, K.D. Lang, Feist, and others.

But that was just the beginning.

Wednesday Nov. 8, the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal opens its tribute multi-disciplinary exhibition called A Crack in Everything. It combines visual art, virtual reality installations, performances, music and writing – the work of 40 creative artists representing ten countries,

presenting 29 works of art.

Musicians participating in the installations include Socalled (Josh Dolgin), Ariane Moffat with l’Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, Basia Bulat, Li’l Andy, and Chilly Gonzales, Jarvis Cocker and Kaiser Quartett.

And there is more!

From Nov. 30 to March 28, five concerts are planned for the intimate Salle Gesu`, 1200 de Bleury, under the musical direction of Li’l Andy, each featuring several musicians interpreting the songs on each of five seminal Cohen albums. They start at 8:30 pm:

• Nov. 30, I’m Your Man, with Little Scream, Martha Wainwright, and Thus Owls.

• Dec. 14, New Skin for the Old Ceremony, with Pierre Kwenders and Katie Moore.

• Jan. 18, Songs from a Room, with Marie-Pierre Arthur and Laura Sauvage.

• Feb. 15, The Future, with Dear Criminals and un Blonde.

• March 28, Songs of Leonard Cohen with Cœur De Pirate and Ariane Moffatt.

Other guests, to be announced later, will join the core musicians at each show.

Participating musicians include vocalists Erika Angell and Jéremi Roy, mandolinist Joe Grass, harmonica player Jason Rosenblatt, drummers Jamie Thompson and Robbie Kuster, guitarist/bassist Josh Toal, and bassist Morgan Moore. Info and tickets: legesu.com or 514-861-4036.

Tickets cost $35, tax in, and MAC members pay $30, tax in.