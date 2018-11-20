Aislin and Chapleau team up for Lachine Hospital

Sometimes stormy, often quirky, funny, and exasperating, the world of our Canadian and world leaders have provided enormous material for the clever and perceptive talents of this city’s most celebrated cartoonist – Serge Chapleau of La Presse and Terry Mosher of The Gazette.

Over the past 40 years, Chapleau and Mosher, using the pen name Aislin, have delighted, informed, and sometimes infuriated us with their clever, caustic, and occasionally loving caricatures of our politicians and those that have made

headlines around the world.

Competitors, but also friends who admire each other’s work, Serge and Terry, a most entertaining twosome, will be bringing along some of their most appreciated work and telling the stories that went into their creation, at a fundraiser on Tuesday, Nov. 27. It is a benefit to help the Lachine Hospital, a unit of the McGill University Health Centre, through the Lachine Hospital Foundation. It is being held at L’Entrepôt, 2901 St. Joseph, in Lachine. Tickets cost $95.

Info: 514-637-2351, #77333, or dessi.nikolova@muhc.mcgill.ca