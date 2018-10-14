Agora de la Danse showcases new work

Contemporary dance is an area of creative culture in which Montreal has won a world reputation for leadership and excellence, and among the most active in sponsoring and presenting new works is Agora de la danse, the first venue in Quebec devoted to that art.

For more than 25 years, it has presented public performances for creative dance, and since last year has been offering them at its new home in the historic Wilder Building at 1435 de Bleury, just above Ste. Catherine W. It co-produces avant-garde dance projects and provides long-term support for choreographers.

Among its fall shows, multidisciplinary artist Line Nault presents SuperSuper Oct. 17-19 at 7 pm, and Oct. 20 at 4 pm. It is described as a playful yet philosophical work that combines movement that speaks and words that move.

It is a three-part epic in which two performers, Audrey Bergeron and Jessica Serli, enact a dizzying gestural composition as they search for a mythical number that provides the key to deciphering the universe, redirecting digital code into poetry.

It culminates in a rereading of a piece by symbolist poet Stéphane Mallarmé, Un coup de dés jamais n’abolira le hazard – one roll of the dice will never overtake chance.

Five dancers take part in Ground, Oct. 24-26, 7 pm. and Oct. 27, 4 pm. The work, by Caroline Laurin-Beaucage and Montréal Danse, examines individual and collective urges, or the resonance and resistance among five bodies united by gravity.

It is a collaborative effort linking Montréal Danse and Lorganisme, and performed by dancers Rachel Harris, Kimberley De Jong, Brianna Lombardo, Louis-Elyan Martin, and David Rancourt, in a co-production with Agora de la Danse. It is followed by a video called REBO(U)ND, described as an architectural video projection that portrays and magnifies bodies to the point where they escape gravity.

Tickets: $22-$35 available at info@agoradanse.com or 514-525-1500.