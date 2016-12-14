AGI’s Marva Whyte 2017 Alzheimer Awareness Conference

Do you have questions about Alzheimer’s and Dementia? You’re not alone. Dementia and how the disease is affecting peoples’ lives is something we hear a lot about these days, but many of us don’t know that much it.
Unravelling Dementia through Medicine and Science
On Tuesday, January 18th at 6pm, Alzheimer Groupe (AGI) presents the Marva Whyte 2017 Alzheimer Awareness Conference, featuring Dr. Serge Gauthier, the Director of the McGill University Research Centre for Studies in Aging, and renowned Scientist and Author, Dr. Joe Schwarcz.
They’ll be sharing the latest information on the treatment and prevention of dementia from a medical and a scientific perspective. There will be a question and answer period for the Doctors at the end of the evening.
The Alzheimer Awareness Conference takes place at Hotel Ruby Foo’s, 7655 Decarie Blvd, Montreal.
Alzheimer Groupe (AGI) is committed to providing ongoing education and raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia in order to increase the public’s understanding of the disease, its effects on the brain, and what we can do about improving quality of life. AGI holds two conferences per year and a monthly lecture series in Montreal and on the West Island about dementia, which are of interest to family and professional caregivers and the public at large. AGI also offers a full range of support services and programs all those touched by the disease, well as specific training courses for family caregivers. For more information about AGI’s January Alzheimer Awareness Conference, or any of AGI’s dementia support services, please call 514-485-7233 or email info@agiteam.org
AGI Lindsay Memorial Lecture Series 2017
Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia can be quite challenging at times, and a little bit of information can go a long way to improving the quality of life of a family. AGI hosts informative and engaging monthly lectures in both Montreal and in Pointe Claire on the West Island that feature guest speakers who are experts in their fields discussing topics related to dementia.
These lectures are tailored specifically for family caregivers with a view to giving them the tools to help enhance their lives with their loved one with a diagnosis. Lectures are free and open to the public.
2017 Topics for Montreal and the West Island lectures may include: Facilitating Nutrition and Mealtime, Communication and Alzheimer’s, Caregiving, the Legal Perspective, The Value of Music for People with Dementia, Questions to ask your Physician, etc. A complete schedule with dates and topics for Montreal and the West Island will be available shortly.
For more information about our Lindsay Lectures in either Montreal or the West Island, please contact 514-485-7233 or email info@agiteam.org
Watch for the West Island Schedule coming soon!
Please note:
*All locations are wheelchair accessible.
Montreal location: AGI Offices, 5555 Westminster, Suite 304, Montreal, H4W 2J2
Pointe-Claire location: Arthur-Séguin Chalet, 365 St Louis Avenue, Pointe-Claire, H9R 2A1
• West Island Location compliments of the City of Pointe Claire
• Special appreciation for the generosity of the Lindsay Memorial Foundation