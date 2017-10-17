From age friendly cities, to smart cities to sustainable cities, how we live, work, play, engage and negotiate the urban environment is on the public agenda. Age 3.0: Aging in the city considers the multiple intersections of innovation, technologies and aging, and brings together voices from the university, Montreal-based community groups, and local businesses to explore what it means to grow older together in the city. Age 3.0 asks its participants to challenge assumptions about aging and innovation, which often see the two as irreconcilable. We seek to engage with ideas and methods for asserting the important role of older adults in building the city of today and tomorrow.
Age 3.0: Aging in the city is a one-day event at Concordia University. Tap here for more information.