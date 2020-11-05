A strong showing of community support for WI Palliative Care Residence

The 10th Annual Golf Tournament of the West Island Palliative Care Residence, held August 31 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, generated net profits of $375,000 for the Residence. For ten years, the golf tournament has established itself as one of its main evens and has raised almost $2.5 million ensuring patients live the final chapter of their lives in the best and most fulfilling manner possible, with dignity and at peace.

Said Dale Weil, Executive Director of the West Island Palliative Care Residence: “We are blessed with the outpouring of support from the community, especially during these difficult times. There truly is no greater gift than assuring someone’s care as they are dying. Our patients are living their last days with dignity, surrounded by love, compassion, family and friends, because of the support we receive from the community.”

The Residence receives one-third of its operational budget from the Quebec government and relies on community support and fundraising activities to raise the balance of more than 3,8 million dollars. The community plays a crucial role in contributing the financial resources that allow the Residence to provide its care and services to all our patients free of charge.

About the West Island Palliative Care Residence

The Residence provides terminally ill patients with a place to spend their final days in comfort and dignity in a warm, home-like environment, close to their family, and in their community. It’s the first of its kind in Montreal, providing special care for terminally-ill people to live their final days in comfort and dignity. Recognized across the province and Canada for its excellence in palliative care, the facility has welcomed more than 4,500 patients in the final stages of ALS, multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well as 17,000 of their family members.

To learn more, visit palliativecareresidence.com