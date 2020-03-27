A message from Chomedey MNA Guy Ouellette MNA

Dear citizens,

The past couple of weeks brought their lot of challenges for our society. The government has put in place many measures to ensure your security. In the face of this health challenge, it is our responsibility to make sure we dutifully follow the government’s guidelines.

With that being said, I want to remind you all about the importance of staying home. For your own safety, avoiding non essentials contact with the other people should be a priority. I strongly encourage you to ask for help instead of going out yourselves. Call your local grocery store or pharmacy to see if they can deliver. Or, if possible, ask a family member or friend for help. The important thing is that you avoid going out as much as possible.

In this uncertain time, I want to thank you for your efforts to follow the guidelines. And if you have any questions, you can reach us by email (Guy.Ouellette.CHOM@assnat.qc.ca) or by phone (450.686.0166).

Sincerely,

Guy Ouellette

MNA for Chomedey