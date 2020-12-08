A Covid Christmas

by Melina Soochan

As the snowflakes drift lightly to the ground

And the Christmas lights twinkle throughout the town

Neighbours decorate to bring Yuletide cheer

Children hope to see Santa’s nine reindeer

But the gifts and the fun will all be in vain

For this season Old St Nick’s gone insane

Families will keep few and far between

Holidays destroyed by COVID-19

Downtown stores empty as they close up shop

All the hustle and bustle of life has stopped

No church bells this time will ring in the year

This virus has got us all gripped in fear

No smiles from your neighbourhood post office

Face masks have us all looking suspicious

Santa won’t be allowed to visit your home

The three kings of Orient continually roam

A silent night like never before

A Netflix Christmas is what’s in store

You shouldn’t expect any gifts this year

For those living alone we shed a tear

No cross-country trek to see mom and dad

Turkey dinner for one with a lonely iPad

Forced lockdown has got us all stir crazy

No gyms, no sports, keep us fat and lazy

But at the end of the road there’s a shining light

We put 2020 behind us, we’ll say in hindsight

Labs are working hard to bring a vaccine

Our only hope for COVID-19

It’s been hard, it’s been tough, no carols to sing

Economic distress ruined everything

But one day we’ll get through this, don’t give up the fight

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!