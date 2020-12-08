A Covid Christmas

by Melina Soochan
As the snowflakes drift lightly to the ground
And the Christmas lights twinkle throughout the town
Neighbours decorate to bring Yuletide cheer
Children hope to see Santa’s nine reindeer
But the gifts and the fun will all be in vain
For this season Old St Nick’s gone insane
Families will keep few and far between
Holidays destroyed by COVID-19
Downtown stores empty as they close up shop
All the hustle and bustle of life has stopped
No church bells this time will ring in the year
This virus has got us all gripped in fear
No smiles from your neighbourhood post office
Face masks have us all looking suspicious
Santa won’t be allowed to visit your home
The three kings of Orient continually roam
A silent night like never before
A Netflix Christmas is what’s in store
You shouldn’t expect any gifts this year
For those living alone we shed a tear
No cross-country trek to see mom and dad
Turkey dinner for one with a lonely iPad
Forced lockdown has got us all stir crazy
No gyms, no sports, keep us fat and lazy
But at the end of the road there’s a shining light
We put 2020 behind us, we’ll say in hindsight
Labs are working hard to bring a vaccine
Our only hope for COVID-19
It’s been hard, it’s been tough, no carols to sing
Economic distress ruined everything
But one day we’ll get through this, don’t give up the fight
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!
