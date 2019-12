Would you believe it took only a month for Vincenzo Maietta (left) to grow this zucchini? With the help of Beryl Peletz (right) it measured 29 in. weighing in at 25 lbs. Both men are members of the Côte St. Luc Men’s Club. Vincenzo has been gardening in his back yard for 20 years. With his ‘green’ thumb he grows eggplant, hot peppers, celery, swiss chard, oregano, banana peppers, tomatoes and of course, zucchini.