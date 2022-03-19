4Korners helps people find English resources in the Laurentians

As spring gradually makes itself felt, thoughts turn to weekend getaways or reopening the chalet in the low mountains of the Laurentians.

Finding resources offered in English outside Montreal can sometimes feel difficult, but a community organization called 4Korners has compiled resources and offers workshops and helpful links.

Programs curated for seniors include wellness groups, support for caregivers, drama therapy and virtual health caravans.

A host of activities and events can be found using an interactive map of regions within the Laurentians.

For more information, visit the website at 4korners.org, email info@4korners.org or call 450-974-3940, 1-888-974-3940.