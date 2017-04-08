211 service gives Montreal seniors peace of mind

If you are a senior looking for social and community services on the island of Montréal, you need to look no further.

Managed by the Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal (IRCGM), the 211 service is slowly but surely making its way across our great region. By using the user-friendly website www.211qc.ca/eng, you will find all the social resources you need. If you or a loved one urgently needs food, material assistance and housing, psychosocial support, sports and recreation or has any other social need, you can search the website, by postal code, or other categories.

Laval and the RCM of Assomption citizens can also call IRCGM’s counsellors directly by dialing 211, and getting the contact info of community groups, associations and resources in your area. And it’s free, confidential, and bilingual. Where available, 211 has a multilingual service in 200 different languages in addition to French and English. The 211 service is really there for everyone, when at some point they don’t know who to turn to. To the exception of Laval and people living in the RCM of Assomption, residents must still call 514 527-1375 for these services. We hope that in the near future, all of Montreal, will have access to the 211 phone number at their disposal.