211 resources line expands to cover Greater Montreal area

211 service is now available everywhere in the Greater Montreal area.
In today’s world, when public resources are limited and often overflow with people in need, it’s important to find help. When social needs arise, it’s great to be able to call someone who can help us find our way. This is the case with the 211 service, now available to the citizens of the Greater Montreal area. From 8 A.M. to 6 P.M., you can call 211 to talk to a counsellor who can guide you to public and community resources in your neighbourhood or close to home.
Visit the bilingual website 211qc.ca to find the resources you need on a map.
You are not alone; The Information and Referral Centre of Greater Montréal manages the 211 service and is there for you.