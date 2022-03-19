Seedling season! Time to get your hands dirty

It’s not too early to think about seedlings. It’s exactly the right time.

The N.D.G. organization The Depot is accepting applications for community gardens starting in late March.

“Garden members learn, grow and share in garden maintenance and harvest,” The Depot says. “These skill-building sessions are open to everyone in the community, including seniors, families, and Depot program participants.”

There are six community gardens in the area where members have the opportunity to learn about ecological gardening. Everyone maintains the garden together and shares in the harvest.

For more information, email urban.ag@depotmtl.org or call 514-483-4680, Local 216. Visit The Depot online at depotmtl.org.