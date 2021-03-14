103 and counting: Ruth Block celebrates her birthday — the second under lockdown

When Ruth Block turned 102 shortly after the COVID-19 crisis became a pandemic, her son Irwin said, “Since her residence is following a no-visitor rule, I won’t be able to visit there for a while yet. … One day in the not-too distant future, Ruth will have her 102nd birthday party. Let’s hope she doesn’t have to wait until she’s 103!”

Ruth was born March 12, 1918, in the small town of Zlochew, in the province of Lodz, Poland.

Last week, she turned 103 in Montreal after a rather eventful year.

Fingers crossed her 104th birthday party will be a shindig teeming with friends and family.